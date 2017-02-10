Slain Businessman Identified

The businessman who was killed last evening in Carmel Terrace, Cherry Gardens in upper St. Andrew has been identified.

He’s 25-year-old Sales Manager, Rakesha Telroja.

He was shot by gunmen who invaded his home.

A friend who was also with him at the time of the attack was shot.

Reports are that about 7:15 last evening, Telroja and his friend were at home when four gunmen invaded the premises.

Both persons were robbed of an undetermined sum of cash and their cellular phones.

On exiting the premises, it’s understood the men opened fire hitting Telroja in the upper body.

The 40-year-old friend was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital where Telroja succumbed to his injuries.

His friend remains in hospital in stable condition.

The Constant Spring Criminal Investigation Branch is probing the matter.

