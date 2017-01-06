‘Slap on The Wrist’ for Hampton Principal

A ‘slap on the wrist’ is as much action the Board of Hampton School will likely take against its Principal, Heather Murray, who’s facing backlash after she appeared at the St. Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday.

That’s according to the Chairman of the Board, Trevor Blake.

Mrs. Murray was among several persons who gathered outside the courtroom where the child sexual molestation of a 15-year-old girl, involving the Pastor of the Nazareth Moravian Church, Rupert Clarke, was being heard in-camera.

She was one of two women who barred photo and video journalists from recording images of the scene outside the courtroom.

The Chairman of Hampton’s Board, Trevor Blake, last evening grudgingly admitted that Mrs. Murray’s presence outside the court on Wednesday was a bad idea.

He believes Mrs. Murray had a lapse in judgement in trying to block journalists from taking pictures of the accused pastor as he was being taken away from court by the police.

He says what reportedly transpired is unfortunate because he feels Mrs. Murray is a ‘phenomenal’ Principal.

Mr. Blake says Mrs Murray treats all the girls at Hampton like her own daughters.

But despite the intense criticism she’s facing, he says she’ll perhaps only get a slap on the wrist from the school’s Board.

Mr. Blake says he doesn’t think he or Board will make an apology to the public.

He says he’ll discuss with Mrs. Murray whether she’ll make a more fulsome statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Murray says she went to the St. Elizabeth Parish Court to support the pastor’s wife, whom she says is a close friend of hers.

Nationwide News last evening received a statement prepared by Mrs. Murray, responding to the criticism she’s facing.

It was sent to us by the Chairman of Hampton’s Board, Trevor Blake.

In her statement, Mrs. Murray declares that she wants to to ‘set the record straight’ regarding her presence at the bail hearing of Reverend Clarke.

She says she’s a long time friend of his wife, adding that they both attended Hampton together, in the 1960s and 1970s.

She says they share a close relationship.

She says they’re both longtime educators who’ve been serving together for many years and have sat on a number of boards, committees and commissions together.

Mrs. Murray says they were married a year apart and their daughters were born a day apart in the same hospital.

She says when the news broke of Reverend Clarke being charged for having sex with a minor, she was the first person his wife turned to for solace and support.

She says she hasn’t left her friend’s side since because she needs her.

And that is why Mrs. Murray says she attended the court proceedings on Wednesday, to offer her friend, moral support.

Mrs. Murray says as a wife, mother of two daughters and principal of an all-girl school, she’s always seeking to protect and defend young children.

She says this has not, and will never change.

Meanwhile, Mr. Blake says he’s not sure whether the pastor’s wife was at court on Wednesday.

He says Mrs. Murray met yesterday with some Board members, and offered her explanation.

We asked him if they asked Mrs. Murray whether the pastor’s wife was present.

-30-