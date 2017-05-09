Search
Toll Road Aerial View

Slash Toll Rates to Increase Demand – Davies

Former Transport and Works Minister, Dr. Omar Davies, says he believes toll rates on Highway 2000 should be reduced.

Rates for the North-South link of the highway from Caymanas to Ocho Rios range from $600 for motorcycles to $3,700 for large trucks.

Managing Director of the National Road Operating and Construction Company (NROCC) Ivan Anderson, recently revealed that the highway is not expected to make a profit for the next twenty years.

Critics have said this is because the toll is too high, and should be lowered to attract more customers.


Dr. Omar Davies was speaking on Nationwide at 5 last evening.

