Slow and Steady Start to Voting in Southern St Andrew

Voting has been slow but steady this morning in South St. Andrew.

The contest is between the PNP’s Mark Golding and the JLP’s Dane Dennis.

All polling stations opened on time and election day officials say the process has been smooth with no issues.

Voter turnout as at 11:00 this morning has been just under 15 percent with over 23,000 registered to cast their ballot in the constituency.

Both candidates are making their first attempt at entering the House of Representatives. The PNP’s Mark Golding recently resigned from the Senate. He was recently appointed Opposition Spokesman on Finance, after previously serving as both Opposition Spokesman and Minister of Justice.

The JLP’s Dane Dennis ran unsuccessfully for Councilor for the Admiral Town Division in the constituency in the 2016 local government elections. He’s to cast his vote later today at the Boys Town Academy.

Voting has been slow but steady at the various polling stations, with people trickling in.

Members of both parties are out in their colours, and the day has so far been incident-free.

Nationwide News spoke with a JLP supporter, who says Mr. Dennis will serve the constituency well if elected.

However, a PNP supporter says Mr. Golding has already begun the work of an MP and should be allowed to continue.

Nationwide News also caught up with Mr. Golding during his tour of the constituency. He says the machinery on the ground is strong and the constituency will be retained for the party.

