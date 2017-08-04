Smith-Facey Calls for Unity in SW St Andrew following Bruising PNP Run-Off

Councilor for the Payne Land Division of South West St Andrew, Audrey Smith Facey, who on Sunday, lost in her bid against Dr. Angela Brown Burke to lead the PNP’s organization in the South West St Andrew constituency, is now calling for unity.

She says unity will only be possible if persons are true to themselves.

Councillor Smith Facey is bemoaning the high level of unemployment among young people in South West St. Andrew. She says there’s a sixty-percent unemployment rate among young people aged 18 to 30 years.

