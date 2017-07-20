Smith-Facey Calls on PNP to Name her the ONLY Candidate for SW St Andrew

Councilor for the Payne Land Division, Audrey Smith Facey, is calling on the People’s National Party’s secretariat to certify her as the party’s standard bearer for South West St. Andrew.

This, as the only other candidate to be nominated, Karl Blake, has announced that he’s withdrawn his interest in contesting the seat.

She says she fully expects the rules as initially set out by the Secretariat will apply evenly, equally, and equitably.

The call is made in a statement sent out last evening by Smith Facey’s campaign team, led by attorney Ashley Ann Foster.

In the statement, Smith Facey says she’s seen reports of a video, purported to be an endorsement of Angela Brown Burke by Portia Simpson Miller, to succeed her as Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Mrs. Smith Facey says she will not speculate as to the motives behind the video, beyond noting that it has come well after the Party closed the nomination period.

She says she wishes Councilor Brown Burke every success as she continues her mission of representing the people of Norman Gardens where she is loved and welcomed.

