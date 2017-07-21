Smith-Facey Team Fuming Over Secretariat’s Nomination ‘Samfie Move’

There are more signs this afternoon that the rift in the People’s National Party over the selection of a standard bearer in South West St. Andrew is about to widen.

There are also signs that the battle for the seat is about to intensify. Our news centre has received word that the PNP will today call for nominations for persons interested in representing the party in South West St. Andrew.

There is to be a by-election in the constituency, after the Member of Parliament, Portia Simpson Miller resigned from representational politics last month.

Mrs. Simpson Miller this week endorsed Senator Angela Brown Burke to become her successor. But that endorsement has sparked bitter contention among PNP members, who say Mrs. Brown Burke has not submitted a nomination.

It was reported that the deadline to do so was June 23.

Only Councilors Audrey Smith Facey and Karl Blake had submitted their names. Blake has since announced that he’s withdrawing.

Word is now emerging from within the party that that period was NOT for nominations but ONLY for people to submit letters of interest.

A spokesperson for Smith Facey’s campaign team, Ashley Ann Foster, says she’s received credible information that the party will be accepting nominations this evening.

Foster says Smith Facey and her team are strongly opposed to this.

She’s describing the alleged attempt to make a distinction between an expression of interest and a nomination, as a “samfie” move – or an attempt to con the people.

She’s calling on the party to ratify Smith Facey as the PNP’s standard bearer for the by-election.

Meanwhile, PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson is again denying that a decision has been taken to reopen the process for selecting a standard bearer for South West St. Andrew.

Speaking with Nationwide News this morning, Robinson says internal discussions are still ongoing.

–30–