Soca Warriors Coach Walks After a Month

The Trinidad and Tobago National Senior Team was plunged into further disarray after Tom Saintfiet quit his post as head coach, barely one month into his tenure with the Soca Warriors.

The announcement was made via a Facebook post.

The Belgian posted on the wall of his social media account, “I resign as National Team Coach of T-and-T!

Sainfiet confirmed that his stance was genuine and said he already shared his feelings with the foreign media.

However, he said he had no comment to make to the Trinidad and Tobago media or public at the moment.

–30–