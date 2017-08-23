Soca Warriors Upbeat Ahead of Reggae Boyz Friendly

Technical Director of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, Anton Corneal, believes tomorrow’s friendly international against the Reggae Boyz is exactly what his side needs ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

Corneal says the Reggae Boyz recent form, having got to the final of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, and their physicality is the tonic his team needs to prepare for their Central American rivals.

Trinidad and Tobago play Honduras on September 1 and Panama on September 5.

This will be the first time Jamaica will be playing Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly international since 2013 when T-and-T won 2-nil.

The last time both teams met in a competitive match was in the 2014 Caribbean Cup final that Jamaica won 4-3 on penalties to claim sixth Caribbean Cup title and Copa America Centenario.

The last time Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly international in Trinidad was in 2010.

Theodore Whitmore was also the coach of the team in a 3-1 win.

Meanwhile, Canada’s head coach Octavio Zambrano has named a 24-man squad for their international friendly against the Reggae Boyz, in Toronto, on September 2.

The squad features veteran midfielders Atiba Hutchinson and Will Johnson.

Also receiving a call up are former Canadian U-20 Player of the Year Michael Petrasso and reigning Canadian U-17 Player of the Year Alphonso Davies.

The 16-year old Davies earned the Golden Boot and Best Young Player awards at the Gold Cup.

The last time the teams met, Jamaica won 2-1 during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup held in the United States.

