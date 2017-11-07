Social Intervention Committee Named for Denham Town ZOSO

The 26-member Social Intervention Committee for the Denham Town Zone of Special Operations has been named.

The Committee will oversee the build phase of the Denham Town Zone.

Like the Mount Salem Zone, the Denham Town ZOSO is chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, and the Deputy Chair is Omar Sweeney.

There are 24 other members of committee.

They include Member of Parliament for the area, Desmond McKenzie, and social anthropologist, Dr. Herbert Gayle.

From the security forces, there’s Senior Superintendent Steve McGregor, and Lieutenant Colonel Dionne Smalling.

A statement last night from the Office of the Prime Minister says the appointment of the members of the Social Intervention Committee has been Gazetted.

