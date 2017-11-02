Search
Poor Pay & Heavy Workload Costing Solicitor General Staff

Nov 02, 2017

Solicitor General, Nicole Foster-Pusey says her office has lost 32 attorneys in the last four to five years due to salary and workload concerns.

She was speaking at yesterday’s sitting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee.

Just a few weeks ago Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Lewellyn made a similar lament to the PAAC.

Suggesting the low remuneration for her staff makes seeking alternative employment hard to resist.

Mrs. Foster-Pusey says an additional complement of 45 attorneys is to fall within the purview of her office due to a consolidation exercise.

However, she says additional staff is still being requested.

