Some math content ‘unnecessary’ for GSAT level students – Edu. Min.

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says some of the Mathematics content that young students are being taught is unnecessary at such an early age.

It’s one of the reasons he says they’re replacing the Grade Six Achievement Test, GSAT, with the Primary Exit Profile, PEP, in two years.

The Minister says math assessments have to reflect its use in real life situations.

The Ministry of Education released this year’s overall GSAT results yesterday, showing a 4-percent average increase in math scores over last year.

Students around the country are getting their GSAT results today.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister says they’ve found a way to entice the country’s top math teachers to become specialist coaches.

Opposition Spokesman on Education, Ronald Thwaites, has suggested that math and science teachers be paid more than other teachers, in order to attract and retain them.

The proposal has been rejected by the Jamaica Teachers Association, JTA. But Minister Reid says they’ve found a way around that.

Minister Reid says the math coaches both train teachers and hold workshops with students.

Ruel Reid, Education Minister, speaking on Nationwide News.

–30–