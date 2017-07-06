Some Oliver Rd Residents Seeking Revenge Following Attacks

Some residents of Oliver Road in Rockfort are vowing to take matters into their own hands to repel what they say are sustained attacks against them by men from the neighboring Jarrett Lane.

A few men on Oliver Road agreed to speak with our news center while their friends kept looking in the direction Jarrett Lane.

The men from Oliver Road say gunmen from Jarrett Lane have attacked them a number of times over the past few weeks.

They say at least six people have died in the violence in the past two weeks.

This man, who asked not to be named, said the latest killing took place on Saturday.

By ‘corn up man’, he means shoot them.

Another man from Oliver Road told us his area is under siege. He’s complaining that there’s been no sight of the Member of Parliament, Phillip Paulwell.

Our news center was cautioned by police personnel in the area not to venture into Jarrett Lane which is reportedly extremely tense.

The man from Oliver Road complained about what he says is a lack of police personnel in Jarrett Lane.

He’s vowing to take matters into his own hands.

Another man says for there to be long term peace in Eastern Kingston some men must die.

A woman from Rusden Road says it’s the worst she’s seen the violence in Eastern Kingston in 10 years. She says young men are battling to be seen as the don for the area. She says she’s aware of four people who’ve died in the past two weeks.

