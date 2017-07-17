Southern Coastal Highway Improvement to begin Early 2018

The multi million dollar Southern Coastal Highway Improvement project, which entails the rehabilitation of the 110-kilometre roadway between Harbour View in Kingston and Port Antonio in Portland, is expected to start early next year.

Communications and Customer Service Manager at the National Works Agency, Stephen Shaw, says the Environmental Impact Assessment Study is being reviewed by the National Environment and Planning Agency.

He says on completion (NEPA) the NWA and other relevant Government agencies and stakeholders will meet to determine a date for a public forum with residents of St. Thomas.

He was addressing residents of the parish during the government’s ‘HOPE for Jamaica’ town hall meeting at the old Goodyear factory complex in Morant Bay last week.

Mr. Shaw said the USD$384-million project will be executed by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited.

It will entail realignment and widening of the roadway to four lanes, among other features, which would require land acquisition along the designated sections.

Mr. Shaw said the NWA was preparing a submission to be presented to the cabinet shortly, adding that the land acquisition exercise “will start very soon.”

He also advised that CHEC has submitted preliminary designs and is in the process of finalizing these documents.

He says it’s expected that China Harbour will be able to present the Agency with a final design by December.

–30–