Southwest Airlines to Increase Flights to Jamaica

US Airline, Southwest has announced that it has increased its flights to Jamaica.

The announcement comes five months after introducing the first daily non-stop flight service between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay.

Southwest says it has now increased to two daily flights between both cities.

The development means another 52,000 new seats have been added to the route in and out of Jamaica.

The increase in the flights is expected to bolster connectivity between Jamaica and other US cities.

The additional Southwest flight will depart Fort Lauderdale at 9:10 every morning, while the return flight arrives in Montego Bay at 11:50am.

And, in a statement this morning, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, is hailing the increased flights announced by Southwest which he says is a major partner.

Minister Bartlett says airlift forms a central part of the quest to increase arrivals and to boost economic growth.

The statement from the Ministry also quotes Minister Bartlett’s Senior Advisor, Delano Seiveright, as saying that Jamaica is now at up to 7-flights per day by Southwest into Montego Bay.

Mr. Seiveright says additional new flights, new rooms, closer collaboration with cruise operators and enhancing relationships with non-traditional players like Air-BnB are among the lead initiatives being pursued by the Ministry to further support the growth push.

