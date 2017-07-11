Spanish Tourists Returning to Jamaica

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, says there’s been an increase in Spanish visitors to the country since the decline in 2000.

He says the global recession was responsible for the market’s decline.

Last year, the country saw a thirteen percent increase in Spanish visitors over the previous year.

Mr Bartlett says a number of things has contributed to the increase including the country’s strong marketing presence.

He was addressing a press briefing at the Sangster’s International Airport in St James on Sunday, welcoming the Spanish charter airline, Evelop.

The country is expected to have an additional 12,000 to 13,000 seats coming out of Portugal and Spain over the summer season.

The airline will be providing non-stop flights out of Madrid, Spain into Montego Bay until October 29. Flights started on June 25.

Secretary of State for International Cooperation for Latin America and the Caribbean in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fernando García Casas says a review will be done at the end to decide whether an extension will be made.

