Spanish Town Killer on the Loose

Dec 21, 2016Latest_MA, Midday News0

A suspected killer is on the run this afternoon after allegedly perpetrating a brazen attack in Spanish Town, St. Catherine last night which left one man dead and a child injured.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says members of the security forces were conducting a joint police/military operation in the area when the incident happened.

Superintendent Lindsay says the suspect’s apparent familiarity with the area helped him to elude the security forces.

She’s urging persons with information to contact the police or Crime stop.

-30-

