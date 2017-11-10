Spanish Town Mayor Chides Cops for Absence from Transport Center

Mayor of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, is accusing the police of not responding to repeated requests for police personnel to be stationed at the Linstead Transport Centre in St Catherine.

He says 12 people have already been killed at the Transport centre since it opened last year.

Mayor Scott says the police promised to have officers stationed there but the Centre is still without state protection.

The Spanish Town Mayor says the Municipality has purchased CCTV cameras for the transport centre and the Spanish Town bus park.

However, the police say they cannot be installed as they have to do the necessary logistics. He says the Municipality can barely collect money at the gate because of thugs.

He says the St Catherine Municipal Corporation owes the ministry of Transport $3.8-million in rent on the 14-month-old Centre.

Mayor Scott, who was addressing the monthly meeting of the Municipal Corporation yesterday, said an increase in illicit activity at the Linstead Transport Centre has caused a reduction in revenue to the local authority.

