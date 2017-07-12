Special Zones Bill Closer to Becoming Law

The Zones of Special Operations bill is yet another step closer to becoming law.

The House of Representatives yesterday approved the amendments made by the Senate last Friday.

The draft legislation was passed with 13 amendments in the Upper House.

The bill gives members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force certain powers to address serious crimes.

It provides for the Prime Minister to declare any geographically defined area as a Zone of Special Operations, on the written advice of the Commissioner of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff.

The proposed law also empowers members of the joint security forces to search a person, vehicle or place without a warrant, within a zone, if they reasonably suspect an offense has been, is being or is about to be committed.

It also provides for the establishment of a Social Intervention Committee to, among other things, develop a sustainable plan for the Zone.

The Bill will become law once it gets the assent of the Governor General and is gazetted.

–30–