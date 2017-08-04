Spirits High in Team Jamaica ahead of IAAF World Championships 2017

Head coach of Jamaica’s team to the World Championships, Maurice Wilson says the athletes are in high spirits ahead of the start of the 10-day competition.

The Championships are set for the London Stadium, starting with the preliminary round of the men’s 100-metres, this afternoon at 1.

Meanwhile, Traves Smikle and Fedrick Dacres in the men’s discus are the first Jamaicans down to compete. Demar Forbes in the Men’s Long Jump will also be in action on the opening day.

Usain Bolt will start to his quest to retire from track and field undefeated on the global stage in the heat of the men’s 100-metres at 2:20pm. He’ll be joined by compatriots Yohan Blake, Michael Campbell and Julian Forte.

–30–