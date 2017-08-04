Search
Home Sports Spirits High in Team Jamaica ahead of IAAF World Championships 2017
Maurice Wilson

Spirits High in Team Jamaica ahead of IAAF World Championships 2017

Aug 04, 2017Sports0

Like

Head coach of Jamaica’s team to the World Championships, Maurice Wilson says the athletes are in high spirits ahead of the start of the 10-day competition.

The Championships are set for the London Stadium, starting with the preliminary round of the men’s 100-metres, this afternoon at 1.

Meanwhile, Traves Smikle and Fedrick Dacres in the men’s discus are the first Jamaicans down to compete. Demar Forbes in the Men’s Long Jump will also be in action on the opening day.

Usain Bolt will start to his quest to retire from track and field undefeated on the global stage in the heat of the men’s 100-metres at 2:20pm. He’ll be joined by compatriots Yohan Blake, Michael Campbell and Julian Forte.

–30–

Previous Post'Tallawahs Still Strong Despite Losing Gayle & Russell' - Wasim

Related articles

Imad Wasim

‘Tallawahs Still Strong Despite Losing Gayle & Russell’ – Wasim

Aug 04, 2017

Police-Shooting

Two Killed in Payneland Shooting

Aug 04, 2017

jury-empty

Public Defender Concerned about Proposed Reduction in Jury Trials

Aug 04, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS