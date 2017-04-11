SRH Workers Take Industrial Action over Unpaid Uniform Allowances

Several categories of unionized workers from health clinics in Manchester, St. Elizabeth and Clarendon have taken industrial action.

The workers are upset over the failure of their employers to settle uniform material allowances for the last two years.

That’s according to Vice President of the National Workers Union, Arthur Grant.

Mr. Grant says the workers had served a 72-hour notice on their employers for their demands to be met.

The notice period expired yesterday.

Mr. Grant says the Health Department is claiming only a few workers did not receive allowances for the 2016\2017 period and the Ministry of Health was given the costing.

However, he says checks by the NWU have revealed otherwise.

Mr. Grant, says the NWU stands in solidarity with the workers as they seek to have their grievances addressed.

