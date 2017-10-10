St Andrew Southern in Good Hands with Golding, says Davies

Former Member of Parliament for South St. Andrew, Dr. Omar Davies, says he’s leaving the constituency in good hands.

Senator Mark Golding has replaced Dr. Davies as the People’s National Party’s standard bearer in the constituency.

He was nominated yesterday to contest the October 30 by-election in the constituency, which he’s expected to win easily against the Jamaica Labour Party’s Dane Dennis.

Dr. Davies says Mr. Golding is well acquainted with the constituency.

Dr. Davies says he’ll allow Mr. Golding to lead in his own way.

Meanwhile, Dr. Davies who has retired from representational politics says he’s weighing his options for future endeavors.

Dr. Davies was speaking with Nationwide News on nomination day yesterday at the St. Luke’s Church in Crossroads. He served as the Member of Parliament for the constituency from 1994 until June this year.

