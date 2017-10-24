Search
Home Sports St Catherine Gunning to Take all Points from St George’s Encounter

St Catherine Gunning to Take all Points from St George’s Encounter

Oct 24, 2017Sports0

Like

Coach of St. Catherine High, Anthony Patrick, says they’ll be going for all three points when they take on St. Georges College in the Quarter-finals of the ISSA/Flow Manning Cup football competition.

The game is set for the Prison Oval field, this afternoon at 1.

Patrick says the senior players have a leading role to play.

This is the third time both teams are meeting this season and Patrick believes the team that makes the least mistake will come out on top.

In the other Manning Cup matches, Jamaica College take on Calabar, Holy Trinity Play STATHS, and Kingston College face Bridgeport.

In Dacosta Cup quarter-finals, St. James tussle with Garvey Maceo and Clarendon College go up against Spot Valley.

–30–

Previous PostHenry Drawing on Vast Experience to Motivate Team to Fast5 Success

Related articles

Major Shakeup of JCF Divisional Command as Murders Pass 1300

Oct 24, 2017

St James Violence Caused by Gang Flare-Up

Oct 24, 2017

Opposition Labels Govt’s Crime Response as ‘Colossal Failure’

Oct 24, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS