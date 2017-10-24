St Catherine Gunning to Take all Points from St George’s Encounter

Coach of St. Catherine High, Anthony Patrick, says they’ll be going for all three points when they take on St. Georges College in the Quarter-finals of the ISSA/Flow Manning Cup football competition.

The game is set for the Prison Oval field, this afternoon at 1.

Patrick says the senior players have a leading role to play.

This is the third time both teams are meeting this season and Patrick believes the team that makes the least mistake will come out on top.

In the other Manning Cup matches, Jamaica College take on Calabar, Holy Trinity Play STATHS, and Kingston College face Bridgeport.

In Dacosta Cup quarter-finals, St. James tussle with Garvey Maceo and Clarendon College go up against Spot Valley.

