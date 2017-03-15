Search
St Catherine Tax Delinquents Pay Up

Mar 15, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ, is reporting an 88-percent success rate in an operation targeting delinquent tax payers in St. Catherine.

The operation — dubbed ‘Old Capital’ — started last month and ended yesterday.

It was carried out in collaboration with the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency, MOCA.

Communication Officer at the TAJ, Leighton Beckles, says the operation targeted 133 delinquent tax payers.

Mr. Beckles says twelve of those targeted were identified as possibly being eligible for tax relief.

He says another 27 were given until today to settle their outstanding balances with the TAJ.

Leighton Beckles says citizens should expect similar operations in other sections of the island in the coming weeks.

-30-

