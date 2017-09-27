Search
St Catherine Wanted Man Gunned Down in Police Shoot Out

Sep 27, 2017Crime and Court0

Another wanted man has been gunned down.

He is 23-year-old Raheem Chantiloupe of Portmore in St. Catherine. He was shot during a confrontation with the police.

Reports are the Police were on foot patrol in Naggo Head, St. Catherine when Chantiloupe allegedly opened gunfire at them.

The Police returned fire and Chantiloupe was shot and killed.

One point-380 semi-automatic pistol along with seven 9-millimetre rounds of ammunition was seized.

Chantiloupe was charged for the February 2012 murder of Shaun Preddie in Naggo Head, St. Catherine.

The incident is now being probed by the Inspectorate of Constabulary and the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM.

Wanted man Daniel Whittaker, otherwise called ‘Dan Dan’ was also killed yesterday in Salt Spring, St. James following a confrontation with the police.

