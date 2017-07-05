St Elizabeth Economy Returning to Life following Re-Opening of Alpart Plant

President of the St. Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, Howard Hendricks, says there are already signs of economic growth in the communities close to the recently re-opened Alpart Alumina Plant.

He says small business operators are now energized.

But, he’s lamenting that local investors aren’t seizing the available opportunities.

According to Mr. Hendricks, Chinese investors are setting up businesses that are better positioning them to take advantage of the resuscitation of the economy in communities around the plant.

Mr. Hendricks says there are signs the Chinese are significantly contributing to the local economy in the parish of St. Elizabeth.

