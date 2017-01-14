St Elizabeth Police Refute Former MP’s Criticisms

The St Elizabeth police are this afternoon moving to defend its handling of an investigation regarding the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl by a church leader.

Earlier this week, former Member of Parliament for South East St Elizabeth, the PNP’s Richard Parchment, accused the police of not properly investigating the matter.

In a statement this afternoon, Head of the St. Elizabeth Police, Superintendent Lanford Salmon, said a report of sexual touching was made at the Junction Police Station on October 21, last year against a male farmer.

He says the farmer is not a pastor but the caretaker and member of a church in Top Hill in the parish.

Superintendent Salmon says the police launched an immediate investigation and did all that was required.

He says this included seeking medical attention for the child, contacting the Santa Cruz Child Development Agency, the Santa Cruz Victim Support Unit and recording relevant statements.

He said they also visited the community and was told that the accused man was seen leaving the community earlier the same day.

According to Superintendent Salmon, subsequent visits were made by the police.

But the accused man was never seen.

He says the case file was completed and a warrant of arrest issued for the accused man who is now wanted for the offences of sexual touching and sexual grooming.

The police say they’re trying to find Zacchaeus Wright, otherwise called ‘Brother Jack’, of Top Hill District, St. Elizabeth.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Junction Police at 607-8239, 119 or the nearest police station.

