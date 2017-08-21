Search
St Elizabeth Road Rehab to be Done This Week

Aug 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The National Work’s Agency says a $7-million road improvement project for the Parish of St. Elizabeth is to be completed this week.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Southern Region, Howard Hendriks, told journalists on the weekend that majority of the roads that have been slated to be patched have been completed.

Work is being done on eight roadways in the parish.

They include the Park to Mountainside corridor; Aberdeen to Quickstep, Luana to Sandy Ground and the Southfield to Portsea main road.

The roads yet to be completed are Red Gate to Washfoot Gully and Pizgah to Ginger Hill.

Repairs stated on July 27 and are being undertaken by one of the NWA’s Force Account Teams, through the Road Maintenance Fund.

