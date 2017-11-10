St James Cancer Treatment Center to be Operational Before 2018

The Ministry of Health says the much-touted cancer treatment centre for St James will be operational before the end of the year.

The centre which is to be located at the Cornwall Regional Hospital was expected to be opened in 2016.

However, Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton says there’s been a delay in the project.

The new facility will be outfitted with what’s called a Linear Accelerator, LINAC, machine to help cancer patients.

Two of these machines which are used in radiation therapy were acquired by the government in 2015.

At that time, the Health Minister, Dr. Fenton Ferguson, said the first of two planned treatment centres would be opened by mid-2016.

However, our news centre was told there weren’t enough trained personnel locally to operate the machine resulting in a delay.

In an interview with Nationwide News yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, says the centre is on track to be opened before the end of the year.

Dr. Tufton says the second cancer treatment centre, which is to be built in Kingston, should be opened next year.

Dr. Tufton says once the facilities are open they’ll alleviate both the cost and waiting time associated with cancer treatment.

The need for affordable cancer treatment came to the fore again this week as Nationwide News told the story of 61-year old Trevor White, who’s suffering from Stage 4 skin cancer.

The retired government employee has been unable to pay for private treatment due to delays in receiving his pension.

It’s estimated to cost approximately $3-million to receive radiotherapy privately through the only LINAC Machine now operating in the country.

