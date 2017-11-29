St James Councilor Denies Posing with AK-47

The Councilor for the Welcome Hall Division in the St. James Municipal Corporation, Gregory Wint, is denying accusations he was posing for a picture with a high-powered rifle found in the Montego Bay clean up.

Criticisms have been fired at Mr. Wint after he was pictured with the AK-47.

The gun was found in the clean up of the western city after it was lashed by heavy rains and flooding last week.

Mr. Wint says the picture was taken when he was bringing the weapon to the police.

Mr. Wint maintains he was just doing the right thing by taking the weapon to the police. He says the police commended him for his efforts.

