St James Police Name 10 Most Wanted

Head of the St. James Police, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth says the police have enough evidence to lay charges against the most wanted men in the parish.

The most recent list was published on the weekend.

SSP Nesbeth says Ryan Peterkin continues to create problems in communities in St. James as well as adjoining parishes.

He says the police also want to speak with other persons of interest in the parish.

SSP Marlon Nesbeth was speaking this morning on Nationwide’s This Morning.

The other seven most wanted men are Arnold Gayle, Soneal Luton, Marcus Robinson, Kevin Hemmings, Alex Badourie, Delano Wilmott and Stephano Jonhson.

–30–