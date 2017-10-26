St James Tense following Killing of ‘Kill Evil’

Sections of St. James are tense this afternoon following the killing of the notorious gang leader, Omar Lewis, otherwise called ‘King Evil’.

Lewis is the leader of the Canterbury gang.

The 41-year-old don was gunned down by unknown assailants in Catherine Hall at about 7:00 last evening.

Police say the white Toyota car Lewis was driving was sprayed with several bullets. He was shot multiple times in the upper body. His death created a scene of panic last evening in the second city.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says his death has ‘sparked fear and concern’.

She says his cronies fired several shots after they heard of his death.

There shootings in Hart Street and Paradise Road gully last night.

The Police have heightened their presence in the city to prevent further panic.

While a motive has not yet been determined for his killing, Superintendent Lindsay says Lewis may have been killed because of his criminal associations.

A 9-millimetre pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition were reportedly taken from his body.

Lewis returned to the parish only two weeks ago after being released on bail. He was before the courts on a murder charge.

However, Superintendent Lindsay says he was released due to the absence of witnesses.

According to a Florida newspaper, the Orlando Sentinel, the 41-year-old don who was one of Jamaica’s most wanted was sentenced for a gun violation in 2013.

Lewis reportedly spent many years entering the US illegally, despite being removed repeatedly. He was deported from the United States earlier this year.

–30–