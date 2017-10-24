Search
St James Violence Caused by Gang Flare-Up

Oct 24, 2017Crime and Court0

The Police say the resurgence of violence in Montego Bay, St. James is the result of a flare-up of gang infighting.

That’s according to the Head of Corporate Communications for the JCF, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay.

She was responding to reports that 13 people were killed the western city in just 6 days.

Superintendent Lindsay says the acts of violence are not random killings, and are for the most part isolated to gang members.

She says its unlikely anyone unrelated to gang activity will be targeted and killed.

