St James Wanted Man Killed in Gun Battle with Cops

A St. James wanted man was this morning killed during a gun battle with the police in the parish.

Head of the St. James police, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, says the incident occurred during a police operation in the community of Cambridge.

He says the other suspects escaped.

SSP Nesbeth also says two nine millimeter pistols were seized at the scene.

He says the police have launched a hunt for a number of other wanted men in St. James.

SSP Nesbeth is urging the named men to turn themselves over to police.

-30-