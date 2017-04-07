St James & Westmoreland Lead 19% Spike in Murders

Fifty-five more Jamaicans have been murdered so far this year compared to the corresponding period last year.

This means there has been a 19-percent increase in murders this year compared to 2016.

Statistics from the Police indicate that as of this week Thursday, 344 people have been murdered. This compared to 289 during the same period last year.

This means there are 3.5 murders per day this year, compared to 3 murders for the entire 2016.

St. James has been the bloodiest parish in 2017, contributing 58 murders to this year’s tally.

Westmoreland is next highest with 39 murders this year.

St. Catherine is third, with 37 people having been murdered in the parish in 2017.

