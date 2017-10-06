St Mary Councilor Predicts 500 Vote Victory for Dunn

Councillor for the Richmond Division in the St Mary Municipal Corporation, the JLP’s Richard Creary is predicting the JLP candidate, Dr. Norman Dunn, will win the South East St Mary by-election on October 30 by at least 500 votes.

Councillor Creary says that’s a conservative estimate. He says the last poll results he saw, had the JLP ahead by 10 percentage points.

Councilor Creary, who’s also the Mayor of Port Maria and Chairman of the Municipal Corporation, responded to concerns from the Opposition People’s National Party regarding bushing work in the constituency ahead of the election.

The JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn and the PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis are expected to be nominated on Monday to contest the South East St Mary by-election.

–30–