St Mary Teens Among Five Held in Gun Seizures

Two teenagers are among five persons in Police custody following the seizure of two firearms in separate incidents earlier this week.

The suspects were arrested at about midday on Monday in Barclay district, St. Mary. Reports are that police carried out an operation during which premises were searched and a homemade firearm found.

Two teenagers and three men were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They remain in custody as the investigations continue.

Their identities are being withheld.

And, about 6 o’clock this same day the Spanish Town Police seized an illegal firearm during an operation in New Nursery in the parish.

The Police say an abandoned building was searched and a Smith and Wesson 9-millimetre pistol and two magazines containing ammunitions found.

No one has been arrested in connection with that seizure.

Five teenagers been detained since Monday in connection with the seizure of firearms.

On Monday night three boys between 14 and 15 years were arrested at the intersection of King Street and Port Royal Street in Kingston.

A homemade firearm with one 9-millimetre round of ammunition was taken from one of them.

–30–