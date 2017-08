Three people remain in hospital following a vehicle accident in St. Thomas Monday night.

Police reports are that the driver of a white Nissan Serena lost control while he was traveling on the York main road.

The vehicle slammed into a wall. Four people who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital. One was treated and released.

The other 3 remain in hospital.

The accident occurred at about 10:00 o’clock Monday night.

