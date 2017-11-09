St Thomas Protester Insists Action Wasn’t Political

Organizer of the protest over bad roads in St. Thomas earlier this week, Omar Ryan, says he’s not affiliated with any political party.

There’ve been accusations that the protest was politically motivated. But Ryan says he has political connections with both parties, and did not organize the protest for political reasons.

He was speaking with Mark Wignall on Cliff Hughes Online this morning.

He also sought to explain his association with the PNP’s KD Knight and Dr. DK Duncan.

Mr. Ryan was arrested on Monday evening for destruction of property and disturbing the peace. He was released the following day after being interviewed by investigators. He says his efforts are all self-financed and took off through the use of social media.

–30–