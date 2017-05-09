St Thomas Still Needs a New Highway – Robertson

Member of Parliament for Western St. Thomas, the JLP’s, James Robertson is renewing calls for a new highway system in St. Thomas.

His call follows the flooding of several roads in the eastern parish.

He says the people of St. Thomas have been suffering from poor road infrastructure for more than a century.

And the Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency, NWA, Stephen Shaw, is advising motorists to exercise caution on the flooded roadways.

St. Thomas is one of the parishes hit hardest by heavy rains a few weeks ago.

