Search
Home Evening News St Thomas Still Needs a New Highway – Robertson
James-Robertson

St Thomas Still Needs a New Highway – Robertson

May 09, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

Like

Member of Parliament for Western St. Thomas, the JLP’s, James Robertson is renewing calls for a new highway system in St. Thomas.

His call follows the flooding of several roads in the eastern parish.

He says the people of St. Thomas have been suffering from poor road infrastructure for more than a century.

And the Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency, NWA, Stephen Shaw, is advising motorists to exercise caution on the flooded roadways.

St. Thomas is one of the parishes hit hardest by heavy rains a few weeks ago.

-30-

Previous PostPolice Probe Double Murder in Rural St Catherine

Related articles

Peter Phillips Listening Tour

Stop Wasting Tax Payers’ Resources – Phillips

May 09, 2017

north-south highway

PM to Make a Statement on Highway Land Row

May 09, 2017

Holness at HOPE Launch

Govt Launches HOPE Programme

May 09, 2017

  • Nathan777

    I agree, ST Thomas has been neglected and forgotten for a very long time now. For a Parish that is right beside Kingston and ST Andrew, it should not be in the state it is in. It is a shame, and it must end right now. The highway is the first step in this direction.

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History