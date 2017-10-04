St Thomas Woman Charged with Cruelty to Child

The woman seen in a video beating her 12-year-old daughter in St. Thomas has been charged with cruelty to a child.

She’s 44-year-old Doreen Dyer of Bath, St. Thomas.

In a statement this afternoon, the police Corporate Communications Unit says Dyer has been granted bail.

She’s scheduled to appear before the St. Thomas Parish Court next Monday.

Dyer was arrested on Sunday after a video emerged on social media, showing her beating her daughter with a machete.

It drew widespread condemnation.

According to the police, the incident took place some time last year.

–30–