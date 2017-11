STATHS secured the last spot in the semi-finals of the ISSA/Flow Manning Cup football competition.

The boys from Spanish Town Road advanced after beating St. Georges Colleges 4-3 on penalties, at the Constant Spring field, yesterday.

However, coach of STATHS, Jah Mike, believes they should have won the game during regular time.

The game went to the dread penalty kicks after both teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Mike says the Flow Super Cup was good preparation.

–30–