STATHS defends policy to fine late students.

Principal of St. Andrew Technical High School, Rayon Simpson, is defending his policy to charge students who turn up at school late a fine of 50-dollars or do a detention.

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says the policy is a breach of the Education Act. However, Principal Simpson, says he’s not aware of that.

The late fee policy introduced by STATHS January this year is to address a problem of lack of punctuality and poor attendance.

The school’s Principal, Rayon Simpson, says it’s not a revenue raising measure. Speaking today on Cliff Hughes Online, Minister Reid said the policy is unlawful according to the

Education Act.

But he also said he supports schools finding creative ways to address indiscipline. Minister Reid says he’s invited the principal of STATHS, Rayon Simpson, the school’s Board Chairman

and President of its Parent-Teacher Association to a meeting ‘to offer some guidance’ on the matter.

However, Principal Simpson says he’s not aware of any provision of the Education Act which prohibits his school’s late fee policy.

Mr. Simpson says the move was approved by both the school’s PTA and the board.

He says there’s been a significant improvement in punctuality and attendance at the school since the policy was implemented.

He believes this will also have a positive impact on academic performance.

