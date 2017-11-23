STATHS & JC Book Spots in Manning Cup Final

STATHS remain on course to end their 30-year ISSA/Flow Manning Cup title drought following their 2-1 win over former favourites Kingston College in semi-final two, at the national stadium, last night.

David Smith scored from the penalty spot to give STATHS the lead in the 59th minute.

Six minutes later, Bailey made it 2-nil.

Ronaldo Robinson pulled one back for KC in the 73rd minute to make it 2-1, but that’s how the game would end.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Jamaica College will defend their title following their 3-2 win over Holy Trinity in semi-final one.

A win for JC would give them their 5th straight hold on the trophy