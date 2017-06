Renowned Jamaican sculptor, Basil Watson, has completed the statue of Usain Bolt.

Bolt’s statue in one of four commissioned by the Ministry of Sports to be designed and created to be mounted on Statue Road in the Park.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Veronica Campbell-Brown and Asafa Powell are the other athletes. The Announcement was made by minister of Sports, Olivia Grange.

Olivia Grange, minister of Sports.

–30–