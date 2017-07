Former president of KSAFA, Stewart Stephenson, says he’s waiting until he’s nominated as a candidate before he officially launches his campaign for the presidency of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

Stephenson is among five people who have expressed interest in replacing Captain Horace Burrell who passed away last month.

The others are St Ann Fa President Danny Beckford, Clarendon FA boss Michael Ricketts, St Mary FA head Raymond Anderson and head of the Phoenix Academy Craig Butler.

