‘STOP Sharing Fake Crime Pics!’ – Security Minister

Feb 08, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says approximately 40-percent of videos and photographs being circulated on social media purporting to show victims of crimes are fake.

Minister Montague made the declaration in an interview today on Nationwide 90FM.

It comes amid increasing concerns about vicious attacks against women and girls.

Over the past few days, many videos and pictures have been shared across several social media platforms of women who’ve been murdered and others who’ve gone missing.

The National Security Minister is this afternoon urging persons not to circulate these videos and photos of alleged crimes, in the interest of protecting victims.

Speaking on Cliff Hughes Online, Minister Montague said quite a number of these videos and photographs are fake.

He says that’s based on investigations done by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Minister Montague says some of these images are even from different countries.

However, he says every case has to be investigated as if it were genuine.

He says there’s an ‘upsurge’ in attacks against women and girls. But is urging persons to remain calm.

He says he understands that women are fearful at this time. He’s urging Jamaicans to hand over to the police any media they may have of a crime.

-30-

