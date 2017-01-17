Strategic Focus Helps NCB Secure Record Profits

National Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica is reaping major benefits from a strategic focus to expand its regional presence in order to drive continued growth and shareholder value.

The initiative has enabled it to deliver record profits for shareholders and commendable growth in their asset base for the financial year that ended September 30, 2016.

The company’s annual general meeting is set for January 27 at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

At the meeting, NCB’s directors will be seeking approval for a Scheme of Arrangements to bring into effect a new group operating company, NCB Financial Group Limited.

The Directors have also recommended that the interim dividends per stock unit of 50-cents paid in February, May and August last year, and 90-cents paid in December, be treated as the final dividend for the financial year ended September 30, 2016.

–30–