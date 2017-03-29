Search
Home Latest_MA Strike Action by Public Dental Surgeons Averted
Strike OFF

Strike Action by Public Dental Surgeons Averted

Mar 29, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

A planned strike action by dental surgeons employed to the public health system has been averted.

President of the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees, UCASE, Vincent Morrison, says the strike was called off following a favourable response from the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Morrison says the workers threatened industrial action because they’d been waiting eleven years for the government to implement agreed items under the 2006-2008 heads of agreement.

He says a new wage agreement for the 2015-2017 period will be signed this week.

— 30 —

Related articles

property_tax_

Most Landowners to Pay More for Property Tax come April 1

Mar 29, 2017

marijuana ganja

NCDA Dismisses ‘Spike’ in Kids Seeking Medical Help bc of Ganja Use

Mar 29, 2017

Corned Beef

Chamber of Commerce Urges Govt to Lift ‘Blanket Ban’ on Corned Beef

Mar 29, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS