Strike Action by Public Dental Surgeons Averted

A planned strike action by dental surgeons employed to the public health system has been averted.

President of the Union of Clerical Administrative and Supervisory Employees, UCASE, Vincent Morrison, says the strike was called off following a favourable response from the Ministry of Health.

Mr. Morrison says the workers threatened industrial action because they’d been waiting eleven years for the government to implement agreed items under the 2006-2008 heads of agreement.

He says a new wage agreement for the 2015-2017 period will be signed this week.

