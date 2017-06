A strong 13-horse field has been selected to contest the 97th running of the Boom Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs, at Caymanas Park, tomorrow.

Trainer Gresford Smith will saddle “Thornhill Miss” to be partnered by Rayan Wilson.

Smith says his horse was bred for the distance.

He says”Thornhill Miss” along with six other horses are the main contender for the title.

